Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Up 5.1%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

