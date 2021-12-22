GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL) were down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 43,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 24.07 and a current ratio of 24.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

