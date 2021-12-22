GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $128,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.