Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $339.94

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.94 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 370.20 ($4.89). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 367.10 ($4.85), with a volume of 23,386,496 shares trading hands.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.81) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 432.50 ($5.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

