Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Shares Down 0.8%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 3,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

