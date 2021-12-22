Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 35.1% This Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Glitch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $58.34 million and $16.44 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.48 or 0.08117534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,533.49 or 1.00082433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00073236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00050286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

