Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 49.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00319312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

