Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Up 0.8%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.75). 6,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 50,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.78. The company has a market cap of £83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

