Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.13 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 465,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.