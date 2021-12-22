Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

