GoByte Market Capitalization Tops $292,538.93 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $292,538.93 and approximately $840.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.