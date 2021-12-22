Goldentree Asset Management Lp Acquires 6,900 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,900 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $173,862.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 62,492 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,789,017.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $13,425.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 80,238 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,603,488.58.

On Monday, October 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25.

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 468,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

