Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Trading Down 0.9%

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.11. Approximately 20,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 80,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

