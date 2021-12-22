Grand Central Investment Group Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grand Central Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.