Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00323530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

