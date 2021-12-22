Graviton (GTON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,779.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $19,779.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

