Gravity Finance (GFI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $76,773.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $76,773.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00057549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.87 or 0.08122408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,547.93 or 1.00035250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

