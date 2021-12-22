GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,669.08

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. GravityCoin has a market cap of $36,669.08 and $16.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,799,263 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

