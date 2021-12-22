Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.57

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $18.06. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 434 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

