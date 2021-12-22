Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,632,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 2,224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 431.5 days.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

GWLIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

