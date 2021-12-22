Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,446. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

