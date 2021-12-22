Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 205,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

