Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

APAM traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.53. 620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,691. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

