Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Booking by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Booking by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 267,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $16.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,382.25. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,351.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,297.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

