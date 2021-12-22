Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.26. 67,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,192. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

