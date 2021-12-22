Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viasat by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,822. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

