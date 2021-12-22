Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 74,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 206,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,770. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.09.

