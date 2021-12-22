Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Southern by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after buying an additional 40,061 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Southern by 113.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 220,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Southern by 15.2% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Southern stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 28,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,755. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

