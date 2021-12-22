Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.03. 2,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,334. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

