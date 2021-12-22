Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 416.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

LDP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 106,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

