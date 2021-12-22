Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $43.24

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $44.63. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Stephens upgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

