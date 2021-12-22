Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.50

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.50 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 124.80 ($1.65). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 622,770 shares traded.

GNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.10).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.50. The stock has a market cap of £666.61 million and a PE ratio of 25.32.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($53,693.86).

About Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

