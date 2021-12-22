GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from GreenTree Hospitality Group’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 174,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,650. The firm has a market cap of $846.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

