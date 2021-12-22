GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,650. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 54,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

