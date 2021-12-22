Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.09. Grifols shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 649,309 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

