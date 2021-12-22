Growth DeFi (GRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,190.00

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.17 or 0.00043790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $79,190.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00210287 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

