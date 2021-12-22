Gulden (NLG) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $40,330.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.61 or 0.00324638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 557,396,247 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

