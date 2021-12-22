GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75.

