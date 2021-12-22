H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce sales of $897.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $889.30 million and the highest is $903.60 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.