Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 149036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.