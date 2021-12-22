Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.82 ($178.45).

HLAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($174.78) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of HLAG stock traded up €5.20 ($5.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €238.80 ($268.31). The stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €74.60 ($83.82) and a 12-month high of €236.20 ($265.39). The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €198.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

