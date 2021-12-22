Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.