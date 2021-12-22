Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.