Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day moving average is $221.47. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

