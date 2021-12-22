Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $305.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

