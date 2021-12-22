Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.50 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $206.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

