Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $108.19 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

