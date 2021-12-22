Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

