Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.79 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

