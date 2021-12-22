Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.84 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.